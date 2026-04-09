Even after ouster, former WRDSB head was paid $277K

The mystery surrounding the sudden departure of the region’s public school board boss jeewan chanicka has persisted a year after his surprise exit.

The former director of education, who left the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) in an abrupt fashion in December 2024, still took home a sizable paycheque last year.

The sunshine list, which makes note of a number of public sector employees in Ontario making a salary of $100,000 or more, was recently revealed that chanicka received a salary of $276,999 in 2025 from the WRDSB, a year he did not work.