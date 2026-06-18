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Woolwich looks to take part in development-charge relief program

By Will Johnson

Last updated on Jun 18, 2026

Posted on Jun 18, 2026

3 min read

Woolwich looks to take part in development-charge relief program

Calculating that it will come out ahead, Woolwich Township will drop its development charges on new homes by 30 per cent if its application to a new federal-provincial program proves successful.

Under the Development Charge Reduction Program (DCRP), the two senior governments are making $8.8 billion available to municipalities that agree to reduce development charges – levies applied to new homes in order to cover costs associated with growth – by 30 to 50 per cent over at least three years.

Meeting this week, Woolwich councillors backed a staff recommendation to apply for the funding ahead of the June 19 deadline. Tuesday night’s session was a special meeting required to meet the timelines of the program, which was just announced on June 1.

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Will Johnson
Will Johnson
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