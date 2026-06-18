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Police still working on details of collision that killed five children

By Will Johnson

Last updated on Jun 18, 2026

Posted on Jun 18, 2026

3 min read

Police still working on details of collision that killed five children
Memorials, including a small bunny clutching a crucifix, have been placed at the intersection where five Elmira children were killed in a collision June 12. [Will Johnson]

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