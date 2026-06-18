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Police still working on details of collision that killed five children
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Police still working on details of collision that killed five children
By
Will Johnson
Last updated on Jun 18, 2026
Posted on Jun 18, 2026
3 min read
Memorials, including a small bunny clutching a crucifix, have been placed at the intersection where five Elmira children were killed in a collision June 12. [Will Johnson]
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Maryhill Historical Society
Police still working on details of collision that killed five children
Woolwich looks to take part in development-charge relief program
Summer expected to heat up starting next month
Two bronze medals for EDSS athletes at provincial track meet
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