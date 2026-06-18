Funeral4Justice sees advocates for sexual-assault victims march on Kitchener courthouse

Funeral4Justice media spokesperson Carly Pettinger led protestors in rage-filled chants as more than 100 people took to the streets of Kitchener to protest the not-guilty verdict of neurologist Jeffrey Sloka, who has been accused of sexually assaulting more than 48 women. The Crown has appealed the judge’s ruling. [Will Johnson]

“We’ve seen so much violence against women globally, and we’ve had enough. It’s not good to tick off a bunch of educated, organized women.”

Those are the words of Elmira-raised Brittany Wellington, one of the organizers behind last Sunday night’s Funeral4Justice vigil. Her sister was one of the complainants in the high-profile legal case in Kitchener against neurologist Jeffrey Sloka in which he was accused of 48 counts of sexual assault, a trial that resulted in a not-guilty verdict on April 24 after five years of proceedings.

“Obviously, as a family, we’ve been dealing with this for a substantial amount of time. When the verdict came out, we were despondent, to say the least. We absolutely did not anticipate that was going to be the result,” she told The Observer.