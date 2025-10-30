Ghostbusting on Halloween night

There is something strange in your neighbourhood, and Elmira’s DJ Carroll is calling the young ghost hunters to scare off those pesky spirits yet again.

For the past 30 years, the retired EDSS drama teacher has been hosting Halloween experiences for the neighbourhood kids to enjoy something beyond going door to door for candy.

For this year’s offering, a poll narrowed down the themes to alien attack, wizard duel or Ghostbusters, with the latter winning out.

“The kids will have a chance to take out some laser guns, try to shoot as many ghosts as they can and see what score they get,” Carroll explained of the format.

This year, with the help of Carroll’s 15-year-old daughter, Hellen Terry-Carroll, the kids can try their hand with the proton blaster to bust some phantoms between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Halloween night.

