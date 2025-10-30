Neighbours oppose plans for drainage in new Wellesley subdivision

Neighbours of a new subdivision in Wellesley village have criticized plans to charge them part of the $380,000 cost to build a new drain in order to make the housing development possible.

During a Tuesday night public meeting, Brett Bartlett told Wellesley council that he questioned the rationale for making him liable for $25,000 worth of funding for the project.

Alice Buehrle said she was concerned about “very glibly using our natural resources” due to plans for the Paff drain to funnel rainwater runoff into the Nith River.

Most of the cost, almost $210,000, would be paid by developer, Strohvest Ontario, under plans to build 169 homes north of Gerber Road and west of Lawrence Street.

Wellesley and neighbouring Wilmot townships would also be expected to each pay $56,176 for the project, a covered drain which will replace a less sophisticated one built in 1967.

The remaining $58,527 would be footed by four neighbours, whose farmlands would benefit from its construction, according to an engineering report.

