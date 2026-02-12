Heavy snow, cold temperatures see municipalities struggle to clear roads

Snowplow drivers have faced an especially tough – and thankless – winter.
In some parts of the province, they have encountered aggressive behaviour from frustrated residents angered by road conditions.
With thick snowpack and ice often left behind after plows pass – more so than in other recent winters – taxpayers have increasingly questioned whether the work is being done properly.
Yet those responsible – from the Region of Waterloo, and Woolwich and Wellesley townships – insist drivers are doing a difficult job to the best of their abilities, amid colder- and snowier-than-usual weather.
