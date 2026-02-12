Hot Off the Press
Heavy snow, cold temperatures see municipalities struggle to clear roads

By Julian Gavaghan

Last updated on Feb 12, 26

Posted on Feb 12, 26

3 min read

William Street, Elmira, where the snowpack has stubbornly remained. [Julian Gavaghan]

Snowplow drivers have faced an especially tough – and thankless – winter.

In some parts of the province, they have encountered aggressive behaviour from frustrated residents angered by road conditions.

With thick snowpack and ice often left behind after plows pass – more so than in other recent winters – taxpayers have increasingly questioned whether the work is being done properly.

Yet those responsible – from the Region of Waterloo, and Woolwich and Wellesley townships – insist drivers are doing a difficult job to the best of their abilities, amid colder- and snowier-than-usual weather.

Julian Gavaghan
Julian Gavaghan

Elmira, Ontario

