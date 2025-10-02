Heidelberg family feeling squeezed by big jump in assessment, tax hikes

Wes and Lindsay Bast, with their sons, Wyatt, 5, Lincoln, 4, and Colton, 2, and their dog Otis. The family’s property taxes more than doubled after a house rebuild. [Julian Gavaghan]

A Heidelberg family whose property taxes more than doubled following a home rebuild say they can barely afford to live, and they will have to move if they are hit with another big increase.

Wes and Lindsay Bast, who have three young sons, saw their bill jump by 127 per cent, from $2,949 to $6,688, after they demolished an old house in 2022 and replaced it with a larger one.

Having expected to pay more after increasing their home’s square footage from 800 to 1,900, Lindsay admitted they were “blown out of the water” when they received the shocking new assessment for a property Wes has lived on his whole life, and which has been in his family for three generations.

This year, the couple’s total bill was $7,930 after both the Township of Woolwich’s and Region of Waterloo’s councils voted for inflation-busting tax increases for three years in a row.

