October brings Reep’s Zero Waste Challenge

Visualizing and inspiring collective action are the themes of the month for this year’s Zero Waste Challenge. Reep Green Solutions is inviting residents from around the region to participate in annual event. This is the ninth version of the challenge, where participants will attempt to fit all their single-use waste destined for the landfill into a one-litre mason jar.

Those who have decided to take on the challenge can do so over a stretch of seven, 14 or the full 31 days of October. The options give people the freedom to take on as much of the challenge as they feel comfortable with, said Swatil Mahmud, communications manager at Reep Green Solutions.

“Landfills are rapidly filling up, and much of the waste we discard is built into the way products are made and consumed,” said Mahmud.

This post is for subscribers only Subscribe now Already have an account? Sign in

; ; ;