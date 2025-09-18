William Sinclair at the site of the new St. Clements speed camera that caught him twice in two days. [Julian Gavaghan]

A motorist who received two speeding fines in as many days has questioned the accuracy of a St. Clements camera after being caught twice within 90 metres of starting from a standstill as he drove towards a stop sign.

“I would have had to floor it to get up to 51 and 54 with the two tickets I got in the 40 km/h zone,” said Heidelberg resident William Sinclair.

The 72-year-old, who insisted he is usually a cautious driver, received fines totalling $171.50 after dropping his son off at his job at the New Orleans Pizza plaza.

