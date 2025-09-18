Hot Off the Press
Kings beat Listowel twice to open the GOJHL season

By Steve Kannon

Zack Forwell celebrates as he scores against the Cyclones Friday night in Listowel. The Kings posted a 6-0 victory. [Andrea Eymann]

Brett Warrilow’s power-play goal less than four minutes in proved to be the winner as the Elmira Sugar Kings skated to a 6-0 win over the Cyclones in their season-opener September 12 in Listowel.

The Kings then took the second half of the home-and-home series 4-1 on Sunday afternoon in Elmira.

“I was happy with picking up four points in our first weekend. I was really proud of the boys. Playing the same team back-to-back is always tough, but I thought we played well, and I was really happy with the results,” said head coach Cory McRae.

Steve Kannon
Steve Kannon

Elmira, Ontario, Canada

A community newspaper journalist for three decades, Steve Kannon is the editor of the Observer.

