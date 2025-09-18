Kings beat Listowel twice to open the GOJHL season

Zack Forwell celebrates as he scores against the Cyclones Friday night in Listowel. The Kings posted a 6-0 victory. [Andrea Eymann]

Brett Warrilow’s power-play goal less than four minutes in proved to be the winner as the Elmira Sugar Kings skated to a 6-0 win over the Cyclones in their season-opener September 12 in Listowel.

The Kings then took the second half of the home-and-home series 4-1 on Sunday afternoon in Elmira.

“I was happy with picking up four points in our first weekend. I was really proud of the boys. Playing the same team back-to-back is always tough, but I thought we played well, and I was really happy with the results,” said head coach Cory McRae.

