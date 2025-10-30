He’s planning for a long and winding road

Elmira’s Clay Williams will run across the country next year to raise awareness and funds for mental-health cause

A 65-year-old Elmira man is aiming to become the oldest person ever to run across Canada, in a journey to support mental health awareness after he lost two brothers to suicide.

Clay Williams plans to travel around 8,500 kilometres on foot, going 70 km a day over 122 days, between Cape Spear, Newfoundland to Victoria, British Columbia, starting on May 5 next year.

If he completes his Canadian Pursuit for Mental Health, the experienced ultra-marathon runner would be 20 years older than Al Howie was when he set the previous age record in 1991.

“Each year, the burden of age is getting heavier, for sure, and if I don’t do it soon, I know I won’t be able to,” said Williams, whose longest run to date is 700 km.

