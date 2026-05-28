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History of iconic Black settlers brought to life through Elmira performance

By Will Johnson

Last updated on May 28, 2026

Posted on May 28, 2026

3 min read

History of iconic Black settlers brought to life through Elmira performance
Performers in Awakened Voices Narrative – Queen’s Bush Settlement Edition will bring historic characters to life May 30. [Submitted]

Chances are you’ve heard of historic Black figures such as Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks and Harriet Tubman. But what about their Canadian counterparts? When will their stories be told?

For Fergus writer and researcher Millicent Gordon, founder of the Centre Wellington Black Committee, the journey to bring stories to life about iconic Black Canadians has been both challenging and illuminating.

Now she’s sharing her discoveries through Awakened Voices Narratives – Queen’s Bush Settlement Edition, which will be presented in Elmira on May 30. Using first-person narration and musical interludes, the show will explore the lives of Rev. Mabel Adeline, Rev. Samuel H. Brown, Rev. William King and settler Levi Carroll, as well as others.

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Will Johnson
Will Johnson
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