Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Press Pass Subscribe
How to make the absolute best milkshakes at home

How to make the absolute best milkshakes at home

Observer Staff
Observer Staff

Last updated on Jun 04, 2026

Posted on Jun 04, 2026

4 min read

; ;

Share on

Post In:

America's Test Kitchen

On The Menu

SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA