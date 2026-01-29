Hot Off the Press
The Observer
It was the hottest of times, it was the coldest of times in the region last year

By Julian Gavaghan

Last updated on Jan 29, 26

Posted on Jan 29, 26

3 min read

Waterloo Region saw some of its coldest and hottest temperatures on record last year, with back-breaking snow bookending a summer of heatwaves and wildfire warnings, experts said.

July and August’s scorching weather followed a colder-than-usual spring, during which some crops were damaged and others had to be planted later than usual.

A warmer fall, with many dry, sunny days between late-September and the end of October, also helped make 2025 a meteorologically topsy-turvy year, University of Waterloo researchers noted.

Julian Gavaghan
Julian Gavaghan

Elmira, Ontario

