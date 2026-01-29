It was the hottest of times, it was the coldest of times in the region last year

Waterloo Region saw some of its coldest and hottest temperatures on record last year, with back-breaking snow bookending a summer of heatwaves and wildfire warnings, experts said.

July and August’s scorching weather followed a colder-than-usual spring, during which some crops were damaged and others had to be planted later than usual.

A warmer fall, with many dry, sunny days between late-September and the end of October, also helped make 2025 a meteorologically topsy-turvy year, University of Waterloo researchers noted.

