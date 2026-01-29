Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Identifying service gaps as Waterloo Region grows

By Thomas Kent

Last updated on Jan 29, 26

Posted on Jan 29, 26

2 min read

A snapshot of the entire service map of Waterloo Region. Elmira, near the top of the outline area, is considered mid-range in terms of access. Submitted

A new interactive map highlighting gaps in access to key services across Waterloo Region shows Elmira ranking in the middle of the pack, raising questions about how well the growing community is being served as the region’s population climbs.

One Million Neighbours Waterloo Region released its Neighbourhood Service Map earlier last week, ranking neighbourhoods based on access to services such as public transit, schools, green space, libraries, health care and community spaces. Neighbourhoods are categorized as having “most access,” “average access,” or “least access,” with rankings adjusted for population size. All colour-coordinated, of course.

Elmira falls entirely within the pink “average access” category, meaning residents generally have moderate access to services but may still face gaps compared to more urban parts of Kitchener and Waterloo.

Thomas Kent
Thomas Kent

Elmira, Ontario, Canada

Thomas Kent is the Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for The Observer.

