Feds looking to expand rural internet and cell service

By Thomas Kent

Last updated on Jan 29, 26

Posted on Jan 29, 26

2 min read

The federal government is taking new steps to expand internet and cellular service in rural, remote and Indigenous communities, including communities across Woolwich Township, by opening access to unused wireless spectrum across Canada.

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) announced January 16 that unused portions of the 800 MHz and 1900 MHz spectrum bands will be made available through a new access licensing process. Indigenous applicants will receive a 12-month priority window beginning in spring 2026, with general applications opening in 2027.

Wireless spectrum is the invisible radio waves used to carry cellphone and internet signals. Lower-frequency spectrum, such as 800 MHz, travels farther and works better in rural areas, while higher-frequency spectrum, such as 1900 MHz, can carry more data but requires more towers.

Thomas Kent
Thomas Kent

Elmira, Ontario, Canada

Thomas Kent is the Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for The Observer.

