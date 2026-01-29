Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Press Pass Subscribe

Plants’ ability to absorb carbon dioxide questioned in new research

By Thomas Kent

Last updated on Jan 29, 26

Posted on Jan 29, 26

3 min read

Plants’ ability to absorb carbon dioxide questioned in new research

Plants absorb less carbon dioxide than scientists once thought, according to new research that suggests Earth’s natural carbon buffer is weaker than many climate models assume.

For decades, rising atmospheric CO2 has been expected to stimulate plant growth – a phenomenon often referred to as the CO2 fertilization effect.

In theory, higher CO2 levels allow plants to photosynthesize more efficiently, drawing additional carbon from the atmosphere and slowing climate change. That benefit, however, depends on the availability of nitrogen, a key nutrient that plants need to grow. New findings show that scientists have significantly overestimated the amount of nitrogen nature actually provides.

; ; ;

Share on

Post In:

Thomas Kent
Thomas Kent

Elmira, Ontario, Canada

Thomas Kent is the Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for The Observer.

buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
Report a Typo
Food
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA