Jacks bounce back from Woodstock loss to post OT win in home-opener

Wellesley’s Boden White shoots the puck during game action on Saturday against the New Hamburg Firebirds, which ended with a score of 3-2 in the Applejacks’ favour. [Andrea Eymann]

The Wellesley Applejacks’ Stuart Sinclair once again showed nerves of steel to deliver another gripping overtime win as his side defeated the New Hamburg Firebirds 3-2 in the home opener.

Having been a penalty-shootout hero three times last season, the feisty stalwart was once again on hand when it counted, as he coolly slotted home the winner early on in open play during the first extra period.

“Stuart’s a passionate player,” said Wellesley head coach Derek Lebold, as he noted the goal provided a sliver of revenge against bitter rivals that had defeated his team in the PJHL Doherty Division final just over five months ago.

