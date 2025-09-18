Wellesley Mennonite Church marks 50 years in the community

Delores Schwartzentruber and current pastor Matthew Bailey-Dick at Wellesley Mennonite Church, where a 50th anniversary celebration was held last weekend. [Andrea Eymann]

Caring is how Delores Schwartzentruber describes the Wellesley Mennonite Church, as members celebrated its 50th anniversary this past weekend.

“We’ve always been a very welcoming church, and we have several denominations that come and participate in and come to worship here, even though they may not have Mennonite backgrounds,” she said.

To mark its half-century, the members hosted a community barbecue on Saturday, with a worship service on Sunday with Ray Martin, who served as the church’s second pastor.

