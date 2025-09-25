Jacks post a pair of wins, including an OT nail-biter in Tavistock

Wellesley’s Luke Schofield celebrates scoring the first goal in a 3-2 OT victory over the Braves in Tavistock Sept. 19. [Julian Gavaghan]

The Wellesley Applejacks head coach said he is proud of his players’ determination to win, after digging another overtime victory out of an otherwise poor performance before comprehensively thrashing their next opponent the following night last weekend.

Derek Lebold said he was disappointed by much of Friday’s game in Tavistock, which was only settled when Captain Kian Harron scored the winning goal against the Braves in a 3-2 decision.

His overtime goal was a measure of how he “leads by example,” said Lebold.

This post is for paying subscribers only Subscribe now Already have an account? Sign in

; ; ;