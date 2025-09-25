Saturday’s ABC Festival in Wellesley a sure sign of fall

The calendar said it became autumn on Monday, but this weekend’s Apple Butter and Cheese Festival in Wellesley really makes the season official.

It’s the 50th anniversary for the event, which started in 1975 as a way to promote two local businesses, a local apple cider mill and Dan Snyder’s cheese processing plant. The latter is gone, but cheese remains an integral part of the ABC Fest.

“The cheese has just been there forever,” said festival president Jamie Reid. “We have cheese vendors in and around the area as part of our craft market.”

This year, they are offering a few new things, such as a petting zoo, said Reid, noting it will be a “nice addition for the young families that are attending.”

However, for the adults, “we have expanded our craft cider tasting to a craft cider and beer garden,” he said, noting customers can purchase full drinks this year instead of samples.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary is “just a fantastic milestone for something that started back in 1975. It’s a real tribute to the volunteers and the town itself to last this long and be able to put it on for this long – it’s run solely by volunteers,” said Reid, noting there are more than 200 people who chip in to make the festival happen.

Reid, 50, has been helping out for as long as he can remember, as his dad, Bob Reid, was the previous chairman, but has been on the committee for around 45 years.

“I can honestly remember being in public school and couldn’t wait to get out on Friday to go help everybody set up,” he recalled.

“It was just like a fun event. As a kid, it was cool to see the town transform into a one-day festival basically overnight,” Reid added.

The event draws some 30,000 to 40,000 visitors to the village on the last Saturday of September.

“We’re very proud of it. We have a town of 3,500 people, and we bring over 30,000 people in for one day, so we’ve got to be doing something right. People keep coming back year after year,” said Reid, noting organizers try each year to maintain the spirit of the first event.

“A lot of work goes on behind the scenes that people don’t know,” said Mike Fritz, an ABC volunteer.

On the day of the event, Reid said people are there by 5 a.m. to set up the pancake breakfast.

Fritz is usually there by 6 a.m., setting up his booth, which sells Wellesley apple butter products outside at the back of the old arena.

“Not a lot changed at the core of the festival – the original idea is still visible in today’s festival.”

He says people show up every year because there is something for every age, young or old.

“If you like crafts, there’s a ton of crafts. If you’re a fan of antique cars, tractors, or have young kids, there are plenty of things to do. There’s entertainment. There’s kids’ entertainment. There is something for everyone.”

Following the inaugural pancake and sausage breakfast, which kicks off the day at 7 a.m., a host of activities takes place over a slice of downtown, including the site of the former arena and adjacent ball diamonds. It’s there you’ll find the craft and artisan market, for instance.

“I love the food,” said Reid. “It’s definitely the food, and I enjoy walking around and seeing people smile and having a good time; it’s just a great day.”

He notes that apple butter is a staple in his diet.

“Everywhere I go, if I order sausage, I’m asking for apple butter,” he said. “Put it on any pork product you could imagine.”

Additionally, there will be antique cars behind the library on Henry Street, where anyone can display their old vehicles and park starting at 7 a.m.

But if you are more interested in tractors, there will be farm machines on Brown Street, which can be parked on the Friday evening before the event, but need to arrive no later than 8 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Over the years, the festival has been able to put donations towards the new recreation complex, the accessible playground, baseball diamond refurbishing, splash pad, and downtown beautification.

“We’ve done a whole bunch of stuff directly in the town of Wellesley, and that’s what we aim for, to keep the money in the town itself,” Reid said.

Most recently, Fritz notes they were able to replace two village entry gateway signs that were originally installed 30 to 40 years ago, a job carried out earlier this month.

The new signs cost just more than $22,000, and will highlight the three organizations: Wellesley North Easthope Agricultural Society, Wellesley and District Lions Club and the ABC Festival.

More information can be found online at www.wellesleyabcfestival.ca.

