Jacks take 3-0 lead in opening-round series against Hespeler

Wellesley’s Luke Schofield fires on goal in the Applejacks’ 8-3 win over the Hespeler Shamrocks at The Orchard on Saturday. [Julian Gavaghan]

Wellesley head coach Derek Lebold had promised his players would be “ready to rock” when the playoffs started.

And his boys did not disappoint when they finally stepped onto the ice to face the Hespeler Shamrocks in the first game of a best-of-seven first-round series.

Playing fast and furious, the Jacks sustained their intensity throughout a well-deserved 8-3 victory, including five goals in a thrilling second-period romp last Saturday in Wellesley. They followed that with two more wins to take a commanding 3-0 lead.

Kaelan McDougald scores in the Applejacks’ 8-3 win [Julian Gavaghan]

