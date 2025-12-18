Jacks win another OT battle, but settle for a split in weekend play

The Wellesley Applejacks’ incredible knack for thriving in overtime continued last weekend after the side stretched its perfect record to 7-0 this season.
But the extra-minutes 3-2 victory over the Hespeler Shamrocks, settled by a Ben Morton winner, followed a dispiriting 3-1 loss to the Norwich Merchants that squandered power-play chances.
The split meant that the fleet-leading Woodstock Navy Vets (18-5-4) were able to extend their advantage at the top of the PJHL South Doherty Division to a four-point margin, leaving them in clear water ahead of the chasing pack.
