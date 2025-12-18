Township expects improvement to sidewalk snow-clearing in Elmira

Some mild weather in the forecast at this point in the week is expected to help the sidewalk snow-clearing contractor play catch-up as complaints mount about the service in Elmira.
Aware of public complaints about the poor level of service, township staff this week had a “good meeting” with the contractor, with improvements expected, director of infrastructure services Jared Puppe told councillors meeting Tuesday night.
Ingersoll-based Verdant DBM Inc. was awarded the snow-clearing contract worth $310,000 last month, officially taking on the duties November 15. Since then, a combination of heavy snowfalls and equipment malfunctions has seen the company struggle with the work, said Puppe.