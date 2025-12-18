Hot Off the Press
Township expects improvement to sidewalk snow-clearing in Elmira

By Steve Kannon

Last updated on Dec 18, 25

Posted on Dec 18, 25

Some mild weather in the forecast at this point in the week is expected to help the sidewalk snow-clearing contractor play catch-up as complaints mount about the service in Elmira.

Aware of public complaints about the poor level of service, township staff this week had a “good meeting” with the contractor, with improvements expected, director of infrastructure services Jared Puppe told councillors meeting Tuesday night.

Ingersoll-based Verdant DBM Inc. was awarded the snow-clearing contract worth $310,000 last month, officially taking on the duties November 15. Since then, a combination of heavy snowfalls and equipment malfunctions has seen the company struggle with the work, said Puppe.

Steve Kannon
Steve Kannon

Elmira, Ontario, Canada

A community newspaper journalist for three decades, Steve Kannon is the editor of the Observer.

