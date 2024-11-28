James “Jim” Bruce WITMER

Jim passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 in his 81st year. Beloved husband of his wife of 60 years, Dianne Witmer (nee Taylor). Devoted father of Jamie (Kathryn) of Kitchener and Jennifer (Dave Bamber) of New Brunswick. Treasured grandfather of Blair (Andrea), Brett (Taylor), Bailey (Torii), Corryn (Jon) and Robin. Loving great-grandfather of Cypress and Cameron. Jim will be missed by his brother Murray Witmer, sister Dorene Rudy-Snyder, nieces, nephews, their families and his many friends. Predeceased by his parents John Eldon and Lauretta (Boshart) Witmer; and sister Judith Marie Witmer. Jim had a long career at Towne Bowl in Kitchener, starting in 1961 as a mechanic and then became a proprietor in 1978 until his recent retirement in 2024. His true passion for 30 years was breeding and hand raising lovebirds. His lovebirds can be found in homes all across the province. At Jim’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or funeral service. A family celebration of life will take place at a later date. The family wishes to thank the Palliative Care Team of doctors and nurses in Woolwich for their support, care and respect for Jim during his end of life journey. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

; ; ;