Jonah Schmidt focuses on school’s close community in valedictory address

Jonah Schmidt is the valedictorian for EDSS’ 2026 graduating class. [Andrea Eymann]

Families, parents, siblings and friends were gathered on Wednesday, as the Elmira District Secondary School’s Grade 12 students walked across the stage to receive their diplomas.

And addressing the graduating class with the valedictory message was Jonah Schmidt, who revealed that he was feeling pretty good ahead of the ceremony held at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

“It’s nice representing the school. I know lots of my classmates well, so I can do a pretty good job of representing our graduation class,” he said.