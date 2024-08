The league-winning Elmira Junior Expos U9 team. Back row (from left): Jessa Gorrie, Emma Shantz, Kya Martin, Macy Jarmuth, Aliya Martin, Kinsley Martin and Sage Soehner. Front row: Hazel Weiss, Caelen Fitzgerald, Jadyn Dietrich, Priya Hanley, Everly Schwindt and Leah Ogram. Coach Travis Martin stands behind them. [Submitted]