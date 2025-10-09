Kings comeback in Port Colborne, romp to win in hosting Ayr

Elmira’s Nate Gravelle celebrates his third of four goals during the Kings’ 10-2 demolition of the Ayr Centennials at the WMC Sunday.

The Elmira Sugar Kings came back from an early two-goal deficit Friday night in Port Colborne to defeat the Sailors 6-5, continuing their goal-scoring ways in Sunday’s 10-2 pasting of Ayr to post a four-point weekend.

With the wins, the Kings improved to 6-2, putting them fourth in the GOJHL’s Western Conference.

“We had a pretty good night last night,” head coach Cory McRae said the day after Sunday’s win. “For the first two periods, I thought every shift from every line, we were dominant and we were moving pretty good.

