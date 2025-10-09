Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Kings comeback in Port Colborne, romp to win in hosting Ayr

By Steve Kannon

Last updated on Oct 09, 25

Posted on Oct 09, 25

4 min read

Elmira’s Nate Gravelle celebrates his third of four goals during the Kings’ 10-2 demolition of the Ayr Centennials at the WMC Sunday.

The Elmira Sugar Kings came back from an early two-goal deficit Friday night in Port Colborne to defeat the Sailors 6-5, continuing their goal-scoring ways in Sunday’s 10-2 pasting of Ayr to post a four-point weekend.

With the wins, the Kings improved to 6-2, putting them fourth in the GOJHL’s Western Conference.

“We had a pretty good night last night,” head coach Cory McRae said the day after Sunday’s win. “For the first two periods, I thought every shift from every line, we were dominant and we were moving pretty good.

Steve Kannon
Steve Kannon

Elmira, Ontario, Canada

A community newspaper journalist for three decades, Steve Kannon is the editor of the Observer.

