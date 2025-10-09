Woolwich Sun Rays celebrate 10 years on the ice

The head coach of the Woolwich Sun Rays special-needs hockey team praised his players and other volunteers at a party to celebrate the club’s tenth anniversary.
Noting the performances, Rick Moser said, “The improvement over the last few years has been incredible,” during a heart-warming speech that also garnered many laughs.
“It takes a great bunch of dedicated volunteers to get this team on the ice week after week,” he told the audience at Elmira’s Royal Canadian Legion hall on Saturday night.
; ; ;