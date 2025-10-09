Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Press Pass Subscribe

Woolwich Sun Rays celebrate 10 years on the ice

By Julian Gavaghan

Last updated on Oct 09, 25

Posted on Oct 09, 25

3 min read

Woolwich Sun Rays celebrate 10 years on the ice
Among those celebrating the Woolwich Sun Rays’ anniversary last Saturday were (standing, from left) Rick Moser, Willow Westman-Frijters, Dennis Aldous, Jennifer Chester, Jorey Evans, Jennifer Howells, Kyle Halsband, Richard Knicely, Shawn Beaupre, Mackenzie Sanders, James Howells, Wojtek Monkiewicz, Ashton Musselman, Robert Howells, Gordon Thomas, Brandon Thomas, Joel Bauman, Khalil Ali and Julie Jamieson. Kneeling are Wyatt Westman-Frijters and Emmett Houston. [Julian Gavaghan]

The head coach of the Woolwich Sun Rays special-needs hockey team praised his players and other volunteers at a party to celebrate the club’s tenth anniversary.

Noting the performances, Rick Moser said, “The improvement over the last few years has been incredible,” during a heart-warming speech that also garnered many laughs.

“It takes a great bunch of dedicated volunteers to get this team on the ice week after week,” he told the audience at Elmira’s Royal Canadian Legion hall on Saturday night.

; ; ;

Share on

Post In:

Julian Gavaghan
Julian Gavaghan

Elmira, Ontario

buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
Report a Typo
Food
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA