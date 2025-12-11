Kings drop a close one in Waterloo, come back to shutout LaSalle at home

Elmira’s Nate Gravelle reacts to scoring the first goal for the Sugar Kings during their 4-3 loss to the Waterloo Siskins at the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Centre on Dec. 4. [Andrea Eymann]

Having split another pair of games, the Elmira Sugar Kings remain in second spot in the GOHL Western Conference standings with a record of 20-4-1. They’re four points back of first-place Chatham (21-5-1-2), though with four games in hand.

The Kings started out with a 4-3 loss to the Siskins in a weekday morning match in Waterloo before coming back to shutout the Vipers 4-0 on Sunday in LaSalle.

Perhaps low on coffee ahead of an 11 a.m. start on a Thursday morning in Waterloo, the Kings found themselves down 3-0 to the Siskins in the first period before eventually making a game of it.

This post is for subscribers only Subscribe now Already have an account? Sign in

; ; ;