Woolwich pushes back on region’s plan for Arthur Street in Elmira

By Cassandra Merlihan

Last updated on Dec 11, 25

Posted on Dec 11, 25

A pair of Woolwich councillors took their fight against bike lanes on Arthur Street to the region as they told a meeting this week that the proposed redesign would damage Elmira’s downtown and ignore overwhelming public opposition.

Coun. Nathan Cadeau, who also chairs the Downtown Elmira Business Improvement Area (BIA), said the plan to remove a third of the “already-limited” parking spaces was “not only unworkable, but also unsafe.”

He was joined on Tuesday night by Coun. Evan Burgess at the Region of Waterloo’s active transportation advisory committee, where they reiterated concerns raised at last month’s public meeting.

Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra Merlihan

Listowel, Ontario

Cassandra is the Production Manager at the Observer managing graphic design and website posting.

