Kings take four points, now in three-way battle for first

Alex Rossi pots Elmira’s second goal in a 5-2 win over the Stratford Warriors Sunday at the WMC. [Andrea Eymann]

With a pair of wins last weekend, the Elmira Sugar Kings punched their ticket to the GOHL playoffs. While gaining a point on the Chatham Maroons, the team finds itself in third place in the Western Conference, as the surging St. Marys Lincolns, riding a 16-0-1 streak, vaulted into top spot.

With a record of 29-6-2, the Kings are one back of second-place Chatham (28-8-2-3) and two behind St. Marys (30-6-2), with four games and one game in hand, respectively.

With the race tightening, the Kings are doing their part. On January 31 in Komoka, the visitors bested their namesakes 7-4, following that up with a 5-2 victory over the Stratford Warriors back at the WMC on Sunday.

