Kiwanis Transit would be unaffected by potential strike

Kiwanis Transit General Manager JT Pearson poses with one of their fleet’s vehicles. [Will Johnson]

As labour negotiations continue between the Region of Waterloo and Unifor Local 4304, one service will remain uninterrupted in the event of a strike: Kiwanis Transit.

“There will be no impact to our existing clients or services that we provide. We are under contract with Grand River Transit, but we are a non-unionized work environment, so any labour disruptions with the union and Grand River Transit will not impact our services,” general manager JT Pearson told The Observer.

“It will be business as usual for Kiwanis Transit subscribers for their medical and other transportation needs. The Elmira circulator bus, or the community bus, will continue to run as normal during the labour disruption.”