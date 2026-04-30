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Woolwich wants more time to assess relocating Bloomingdale library

Steve Kannon
By Steve Kannon

Last updated on Apr 30, 2026

Posted on Apr 30, 2026

2 min read

Woolwich wants more time to assess relocating Bloomingdale library

An impassioned plea from residents this week prompted Woolwich councillors to put off a decision on plans to convert the Bloomingdale Community Centre into the new home of the village’s library.

Services offered by the Region of Waterloo Library (RWL) will continue at the Bloomingdale United Church for the time being as council deferred a vote until at least the end of August.

Residents out in force for Tuesday night’s meeting stressed the importance of the community centre as a decades-long hub of activity for a village with no other amenities.

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Steve Kannon
Steve Kannon

Elmira, Ontario, Canada

A community newspaper journalist for three decades, Steve Kannon is the editor of the Observer.

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