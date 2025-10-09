Labour mobility could help counter U.S. tariff war, says MP Louis

Kitchener Conestoga MP Tim Louis said boosting Canadian labour mobility is his top priority in helping the country to weather U.S. economic attacks as he spoke of his new government role amid Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit to Washington this week.

Louis, who has held a trade ministry job since June, believes eliminating job barriers, such as different provincial occupational certifications, would benefit his own constituents as much as people in other parts of the nation.

It would also boost economic growth, he told The Observer.

