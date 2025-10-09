Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Newest regional councillor looking for ways to bring down tax rate

By Julian Gavaghan

Last updated on Oct 09, 25

Posted on Oct 09, 25

3 min read

The Region of Waterloo is wasting facilities that it could be making money from, with some buildings sitting almost empty while staff work from home, its newest councillor says.

Joe Gowing told The Observer that he is now pushing the municipality to carry out a strategic plan to assess property usage – and possibly consider selling some – because he is determined to avoid further inflation-busting property tax increases.

“What sparked it is that I went on a tour of 99 Regina Street, and it’s practically empty,” said the investment expert who was selected as a Kitchener representative following the April death of Coun. Kari Williams from cancer.

Julian Gavaghan
Julian Gavaghan

Elmira, Ontario

Food
