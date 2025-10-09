Hot Off the Press
A local approach to World Egg Day

By Ethan Braund

Last updated on Oct 09, 25

Posted on Oct 09, 25

2 min read

The clock strikes egg with a new contest to help promote egg farmers across the province in line with World Egg Day.

Egg Farmers of Ontario (EFO) is putting on its third annual It’s Egg O’clock Somewhere contest, which ends for entries tomorrow (Friday).

October 10 is World Egg Day, and that is a chance to promote egg farms around the country, said EFO’s Donna Large.

“We are thrilled to once again bring back the Egg O’Clock contest,” said Large. “Not only does it help us celebrate World Egg Day, it also serves as a reminder that eggs are a fresh, local and healthy option at any time of day.”

Food
