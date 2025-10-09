Province injects $41 million into agricultural research projects

Agricultural Research and Innovation Ontario (ARIO) is getting a $41-million boost, the province announced this week.

That includes $10.5 million for the new Ontario Poultry Research Centre at the Elora Research Station, where Agriculture Minister Trevor Jones announced the new funding Tuesday morning.

“We are grateful to the Ontario government for its increased investment in the Ontario Poultry Research and Innovation Centre,” said Murray Opsteen, board chair of the Chicken Farmers of Ontario.

This post is for subscribers only Subscribe now Already have an account? Sign in

; ; ;