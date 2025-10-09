Hot Off the Press
New partnership aims to boost agronomy programs

By Ethan Braund

Last updated on Oct 09, 25

Posted on Oct 09, 25

2 min read

A new partnership aims to connect agronomic advisors across the province, enhancing their effectiveness and supporting the various programs in the field.

The Ontario Soil and Crop Improvement Association (OSCIA) and the Ontario Crop Advisor Association (CCA) have entered into a partnership with the aim of making those with the designation more effective.

A survey conducted by the CCA found that 85 percent agreed or strongly agreed that agronomists with a CCA designation are a trusted source of guidance regarding agronomic issues on the farm.

Ethan Braund
