New partnership aims to boost agronomy programs

A new partnership aims to connect agronomic advisors across the province, enhancing their effectiveness and supporting the various programs in the field.

The Ontario Soil and Crop Improvement Association (OSCIA) and the Ontario Crop Advisor Association (CCA) have entered into a partnership with the aim of making those with the designation more effective.

A survey conducted by the CCA found that 85 percent agreed or strongly agreed that agronomists with a CCA designation are a trusted source of guidance regarding agronomic issues on the farm.

