Laughing along with the characters as they grow

Norm Foster’s heartwarming tale Halfway There is the next production from the Elmira Theatre Company

By Andrea Eymann

Last updated on Jan 08, 26

Posted on Jan 08, 26

4 min read

Directed by Robin Bennett, the ETC production of Halfway There features performances by Joanne Priebe, Trevor Smith-Diggins and Liz Dennis. [Submitted]

Four close friends – Vi, Rita, Mary Ellen and Janine – meet daily at the local diner to gossip about each other’s lives and the goings on in Stewiacke. But the Nova Scotia town is about to see its routine change dramatically.

What happens when Sean, a heartbroken doctor, moves in to take a temporary job at the clinic – and takes a fancy to Janine – is the source of the heartwarming comedy in Norm Foster’s Halfway There, on stage next month at the Elmira Theatre Company. 

Director Robin Bennett told The Observer that he loves Norm Foster’s work, noting he worked alongside the Canadian playwright some 20 years ago when he played the father in Maggie’s Getting Married in Waterloo.

Joanne Priebe, Trevor Smith-Diggins and Liz Dennis. [Submitted]

Andrea Eymann is a staff Reporter / Photographer for The Observer.

