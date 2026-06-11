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Local author conjures a mushroom world with debut novel

Observer Staff
By Observer Staff

Last updated on Jun 11, 2026

Posted on Jun 11, 2026

2 min read

Local author conjures a mushroom world with debut novel
Matthew Donovan’s debut novel, On the Wisdom of Toads, is available at the Rumbletum Café and Gifts in Conestogo, among other locales. [Will Johnson]

There’s just something magical about mushrooms.

For freshman author Matthew Donovan, who recently published his illustrated novel On the Wisdom of Toads, there’s always been something of an electric allure when it comes to fungi. He’s studied them at the University of Guelph, captured them in botanical drawings, and even learned how to grow them himself.

So when he sat down to start writing his debut novel a couple of years ago, he populated his fantastical world with as many mushrooms as he could.

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Observer Staff
Observer Staff

Elmira, Ontario, Canada

A staff member working at The Observer.

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