Local author conjures a mushroom world with debut novel

Matthew Donovan’s debut novel, On the Wisdom of Toads, is available at the Rumbletum Café and Gifts in Conestogo, among other locales. [Will Johnson]

There’s just something magical about mushrooms.

For freshman author Matthew Donovan, who recently published his illustrated novel On the Wisdom of Toads, there’s always been something of an electric allure when it comes to fungi. He’s studied them at the University of Guelph, captured them in botanical drawings, and even learned how to grow them himself.

So when he sat down to start writing his debut novel a couple of years ago, he populated his fantastical world with as many mushrooms as he could.