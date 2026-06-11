St. Jacobs Optimists make pickleball nets available for public use

Thomas van der Hoff, Woolwich’s deputy director of recreation, Heather Weber of Weber’s Fabricating, the Optimist Club’s Megan Despard and Mike Leacy of the St. Jacobs Lions Club all took part in the effort to make pickleball nets available. [Andrea Eymann]

There are an estimated 1.8 million pickleball players, or picklers, in Canada, as the game continues to be the country’s fastest-growing sport.

Area residents are not immune to this trend, prompting the Optimist Club of St. Jacobs to launch a program to give people greater access to the equipment needed to get in the game.

With the initiative started last year – and additional funding from the St. Jacobs Lions and Weber’s Fabricating – the club purchased three nets at $279 apiece. Woolwich Township then provided two steel storage boxes for the equipment, with St. Jacobs Printery making the signs showing the locations, said club member Megan Despard.