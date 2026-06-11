St. Jacobs Optimists make pickleball nets available for public use

There are an estimated 1.8 million pickleball players, or picklers, in Canada, as the game continues to be the country’s fastest-growing sport.
Area residents are not immune to this trend, prompting the Optimist Club of St. Jacobs to launch a program to give people greater access to the equipment needed to get in the game.
With the initiative started last year – and additional funding from the St. Jacobs Lions and Weber’s Fabricating – the club purchased three nets at $279 apiece. Woolwich Township then provided two steel storage boxes for the equipment, with St. Jacobs Printery making the signs showing the locations, said club member Megan Despard.