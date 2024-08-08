Martin, Lena

Passed away peacefully at the home of Edward Shantz on Saturday, August 3, 2024 at the age of 79 years. Sister of Lovina (the late Israel) Brubacher, Ellen (the late Simeon) Martin, Clarence (Erla) Martin, Mahlon (Erma) Martin, and sister-in-law of Melinda Martin, and Harvey Martin. Will be remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, and their families. Predeceased by her parents Clarence and Magdalena Martin, brothers Amsey Martin, and Urias Martin, and sister Annie Martin. Visitation was held on Sunday, August 4, 2024 from 2-6 p.m. at the home of Edward Shantz, 3451 Boomer Line, St. Clements, and on Monday, August 5, 2024 from 1-5 p.m. at the home of Joseph Gingrich, 1296 Balsam Grove Rd., Elmira. Family service was held at the home on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 9 a.m., then to Winterbourne Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

; ; ;