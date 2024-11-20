Martin, Naomi

Passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 15, 2024 in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Eden Martin (1974). Loving mother of Gerald (Laurel), Janet, Stewart (Lucille), James (Janet) and Dale (Lucille). Lovingly remembered by 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Survived by sisters Nora (Melvin Martin) and Alice Brubacher. Predeceased by her parents Sydney and Alice (Shantz) Brubacher, sisters Verna (Edgar) Martin, Ruby (Melvin) Martin, Ella (Maurice) Martin and Erma Brubacher; and brother Lester (Lucinda) Brubacher. Visitation was held on Monday, November 18, 2024 from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A family service was held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at the funeral home, then to Montrose Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

; ; ;