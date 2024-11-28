Martin, Selema “Sally” (nee Brubacher)

Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, November 25, 2024 at the age of 91 years. Beloved wife of Wayne G. Martin for 67 years. Cherished and loving mother of Steven (Diane), Terry (Arlene), Doug (Jenny) and Lori (John) Hoelscher. Dear grandmother of Emily; Nathan (Julia), Brian; Keri (Brad), Kyle (Shalimar), Alex (Jessica); Jamie (Tiff), Logan (Kathryn), Madi and great-grandma of seven great-grandchildren. Survived by siblings Manny (Mary Ellen) Brubacher, Amzie (Doris) Brubacher, Peg (Rick) Bauman and in-laws Joan Brubacher, Marilyn Brubacher, Jan Brubacher, Mary Ann Brubacher; Audrey (Ken) Zehr, Pauline (Dave) Horsfall, (Ray) Martin, Bill (Elaine) Pearce. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Predeceased by parents Menno and Sarah Brubacher, siblings Cleason (Mabel), Cleon (Mary), Abner (Mary Irene), Edna (Ray) Bauman, Sidney (Martha), Aden, Hank (Elsie); sisters-in-law Elinor and June. Sally was a devoted member of Elmira Mennonite Church; she was a woman of great faith and a true prayer warrior. Her life reflected selflessness, prioritizing the needs and happiness of others. She spent 50 years working at Metzger Produce as an egg grader including years of selling eggs at the Kitchener Farmers’ Market. Family was her greatest joy and she valued spending time with them. She was well known for her baking and was often encouraged to “keep practicing”. Visitation will take place at Elmira Mennonite Church, 58 Church St. W., Elmira on Thursday, November 28, 2024 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Elmira Mennonite Church on Friday, November 29, 2024 at 11 a.m. with reception and fellowship to follow. The service will be livestreamed; available on Sally’s tribute page of the funeral home website. Interment will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Mennonite Central Committee or Elmira Mennonite Church would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home.

Well done, good and faithful servant

