The meeting of the Maryhill Historical Society took place on Wednesday, July 8th in the Edward Halter Home. The meetings always open with the Land and Territorial Acknowledgement that we meet on the original ancestral lands of the Chonnonton (Neutral) people and later the hunting grounds of the Anishinaabe and Haudenosaunee Nations.

Committee Name: Archivist & Genealogy

Assistance was given to families researching - Crocock /Ebach / Goetz / Myers / Ruth / Seifried / Schnurr / Schuster / Uhrin / Weiler / Zinger. This month people were helped from Kentucky, Washington, and Michigan.

There is a Arolsen Archives which is an international center on Nazi persecuting with the worlds most extensive collection of documents about the victims and survivors of National Socialism and contains over 17.5 million people

The Ignatius & Regina (Allgeier) Weiler family tree were updated and entered in the Acquistions binder.

Committee Name: Birthday Club

It was reported that 11 cards were sent out for the month of July.

Committee Name: Cemetery

4 family members of the Goetz family toured the cemetery recently. Canada flags have been placed on veterans’ graves in both the New and “Old Walled Cemetery”.

Committee Name: Church

A Cardboard picture of Father Fehrenbach of St. Agatha was found in our archives and have reached out to them.

Committee Name: Community

News continues to be send to the “Maryhill Blog” in the Woolwich Observer . A display was set up at the Maryhill Knight of Columbus Car Show in June. Reminders were sent about the 200th anniversary to local churches and in our own church bulletin.

Committee Name: Facebook

During the month a St. Boniface School staff picture from 2015/16 was posted. A picture of a principal and student were also included as well as St. Boniface School fundraising pictures - one from 2004 & one from 2009. We now have 1,069 followers.

Committee Name: Fundraising

The venue of the Monday evening Euchre card games has been changed and seems to be going very well with usually 8 tables and might be adding a 9th table shortly.

Committee Name: Membership

There are a total of 305 individual members including organizations and politicians with 256 member households.

Committee Name: Resource Centre

The Obit, Acquisition & Activities & Inventory binders have been updated. Display folders have been made for the Car Show the Firefighters & Veterans. The Historical Society also had a display at the Maryhill Knights of Columbus car show at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre. Flowers have been purchased for the grotto and flag pole and continue to maintain the Canadian flag flowerbed, Historical House flowerbed, Bell Carin and the Grotto. Canada Day flags were placed around the flowerbeds at the Edward Halter Home .

Committee Name: School

The St. Boniface School flowerbed continues to be maintained.

Committee Name: Wayside Shrines

Some of the shrines will require weeding prior to Heritage Day.

New Business

Plans have begun for Heritage Day on Sunday, September 20th starting with Mass at 11 a.m.