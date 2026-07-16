Firefighers from Maryhill and Ayr were on site at the Elmira station last week to try out the fire simulation trailer provided by the Office of the Fire Marshal. [Will Johnson]

You may have seen billowing smoke coming from the Elmira fire station on Howard Avenue over the weekend, but never fear – it was all a simulation.

If you happened by the station from Wednesday to Sunday, you would’ve seen a 53-foot live-training unit parked on the pavement, belching out smoke and periodically dousing the pavement with excess water.

The Woolwich firefighters there were organized into small teams and deployed inside the trailer, wearing tactical full-face respirators and dragging their hoses behind them. Inside, they found limp mannequins to rescue and controlled blazes to extinguish.