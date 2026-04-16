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My foolproof trick for the easiest eggs benedict of all time

My foolproof trick for the easiest eggs benedict of all time

Observer Staff
Observer Staff

Last updated on Apr 16, 2026

Posted on Apr 16, 2026

4 min read

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