New children’s choir in Elmira is now recruiting members

A punk-rock band and a children’s choir might seem incredibly different, but they do have at least one thing in common, says Jacob Steinmann.

“They’re both a very powerful way of bringing people together,” said the former Summer Heights bassist, who previously used his fretwork skills to provide low-end muscle and rhythm to its shredding sound.

“The people I played in the band with were some of my closest friends.

“And having a place where you meet to prepare for and get excited for a concert is always a big feature of any group.”

However, the music teacher’s new Elmira Children’s Choir, which is free to join and meets weekly at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at Elmira Mennonite Church, is designed to sound more soothing than Sex-Pistolesque.

“We’re focusing on songs that have themes like friendship and seasons changing,” he explained, adding: “It’s more about the voices than instruments.

