New children’s choir in Elmira is now recruiting members

By Julian Gavaghan

Last updated on Sep 25, 25

Posted on Sep 25, 25

Jacob Steinmann runs the Elmira Children’s Choir every Tuesday evening. Photo by: Julian Gavaghan

A punk-rock band and a children’s choir might seem incredibly different, but they do have at least one thing in common, says Jacob Steinmann.

“They’re both a very powerful way of bringing people together,” said the former Summer Heights bassist, who previously used his fretwork skills to provide low-end muscle and rhythm to its shredding sound.

“The people I played in the band with were some of my closest friends.

“And having a place where you meet to prepare for and get excited for a concert is always a big feature of any group.”

However, the music teacher’s new Elmira Children’s Choir, which is free to join and meets weekly at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at Elmira Mennonite Church, is designed to sound more soothing than Sex-Pistolesque.

“We’re focusing on songs that have themes like friendship and seasons changing,” he explained, adding: “It’s more about the voices than instruments.

