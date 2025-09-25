New children’s choir in Elmira is now recruiting members

A punk-rock band and a children’s choir might seem incredibly different, but they do have at least one thing in common, says Jacob Steinmann.
“They’re both a very powerful way of bringing people together,” said the former Summer Heights bassist, who previously used his fretwork skills to provide low-end muscle and rhythm to its shredding sound.
“The people I played in the band with were some of my closest friends.
“And having a place where you meet to prepare for and get excited for a concert is always a big feature of any group.”
However, the music teacher’s new Elmira Children’s Choir, which is free to join and meets weekly at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at Elmira Mennonite Church, is designed to sound more soothing than Sex-Pistolesque.
“We’re focusing on songs that have themes like friendship and seasons changing,” he explained, adding: “It’s more about the voices than instruments.